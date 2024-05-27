Priest flees Ashram after raping minor in Bihar, nabbed

A priest of an Ashram was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl. The priest had fled after committing the crime but was later caught in the Asragant area of the Munger district of Bihar.

The incident took place in Bhagalpur city. The accused identified as Dharmanand Baba (40) was arrested on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday, May 24, after the victim had gone to Asharm in search of her father. Baba, who claimed to have the power to expel evil spirits, after finding no one in the ashram allegedly raped the minor inside the premises.

Local police station in-charge Safdar Ali said. “The victim’s father was out for work. Her mother was in the neighbourhood. Her father frequently visited the ashram so the child went there looking for him.”

“When her mother returned home, she could not find her daughter and reached the ashram while looking for her. On seeing her daughter partially naked, she started to call out for the locals, who rushed to the spot. After the crime came to light, Baba tried to escape but was apprehended by the police in Munger,” the official added.

The accused was then produced before a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court and sent to Bhagalpur jail. Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Bhagalpur, for treatment and medical examination.

This incident comes on the heels of another shocking case in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where Acharya (a Hindu religious teacher) and a caretaker were arrested for sexually abusing at least three minor boys at a local ashram. According to the local police, 19 boys filed a complaint, who alleged instances of sexual harassment at the ashram.