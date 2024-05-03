MP: Priest booked for sexually abusing minor boys in ashram

In a shocking revelation, Madhya Pradesh police booked a priest and a caretaker for allegedly sexually abusing minor boys at an ashram in Ujjain.

The Ashram priest identified as Acharya Rahul Sharma was booked on Wednesday, May 1.

The Acharya (Hindu religious teacher) who had previously helped a rape victim in 2023 in Ujjain is now facing allegations of sexually abusing several minor boys under his care. According to the local police in Ujjain, 19 boys filed a complaint, who alleged instances of sexual harassment at the ashram.

As per the police statement, the probe was launched into the matter after three boys came forward with the initial complaints, leading to Sharma’s arrest. Thakur, the caretaker, is absconding and authorities continue their efforts to apprehend him.

During the investigation, the ashram director reportedly revealed that several students had previously reported inappropriate behaviour from Thakur, resulting in his termination. However, the latest allegations point to a more disturbing pattern of abuse involving both Sharma and Thakur.

During a meeting with parents, the boys disclosed the nature of the sexual abuse they had experienced at the hands of the two accuseds, prompting the authorities to file a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, given Sharma’s previous role in assisting a rape victim in Ujjain in 2023. The contrast between his purported actions to help a survivor and the current allegations of abuse against minors under his care has raised serious questions about the integrity and accountability within the ashram system.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the angry public that the investigation into the matter will be thoroughly solved and that Thakur, the absconding caretaker, will be apprehended soon.