Prime Minister Modi at WHO GCTM inauguration in Jamnagar

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 20th April 2022 12:20 am IST
Prime Minister Modi at WHO GCTM inauguration in Jamnagar
Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), in Jamnagar. (PTI Photo)
Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the foundation stone laying ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), in Jamnagar. (PTI Photo)
Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) with Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus (R) and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the foundation stone laying ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), in Jamnagar. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Modi at WHO GCTM inauguration in Jamnagar
Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), in Jamnagar. (PTI Photo)
Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), in Jamnagar. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button