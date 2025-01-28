Prime Minister Modi likely to visit White House in Feb: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would probably be visiting the White House for a meeting with him in February.

Trump told reporters on Monday aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

“I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president was responding to a question on the phone call he had with Modi in the morning.

“Everything came up (in a phone call with Modi),” Trump told reporters when asked about the details of his call with Prime Minister Modi.

Trump’s last foreign trip as president was to India during his first term.

Trump and Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship. The two addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

Modi was among the top three world leaders to speak with Trump after his stunning electoral victory in November 2024.