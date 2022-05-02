Prime Minister Narendra Modi in berlin

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 2nd May 2022 1:29 pm IST
Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an interaction with Indian diaspora, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PIB/PTI Photo)
Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with the Indian diaspora, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PIB/PTI Photo)
Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Berlin, Monday, May 2, 2022. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Europe. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he departs for Berlin, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PIB/PTI Photo)

