Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ukraine: 23-08-2024

Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Martyrologist Exposition to honour the memory of children, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (PTI Photo)
Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children during a visit to Martyrologist Exposition, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (PTI Photo)
Kyiv: The commemoration of children at the Martyrologist Exposition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (PTI Photo)
Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by people upon his arrival to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children during a visit to Martyrologist Exposition, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

