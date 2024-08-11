Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wayanad

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Army personnel who carried out the rescue operations in the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child affected by the recent landslide, at AWS Hospital in Wayanad, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the victims of the recent landslides, at AWS Hospital in Wayanad, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a patient affected by the recent landslide, at AWS Hospital in Wayanad, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people affected by the recent landslides at a relief camp during a visit to the disaster-hit areas, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. MoS Suresh Gopi is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people affected by the recent landslides at a relief camp during a visit to the disaster-hit areas, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with officials during inspection of the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. MoS Suresh Gopi is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. MoS Suresh Gopi is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

