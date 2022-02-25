Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Prayagraj

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 25th February 2022 9:46 am IST
Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union MoS for Commerce & Industry Anupriya Patel wave towards supporters, during a public meeting for the ongoing UP Assembly elections, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets MoS for Commerce & Industry Anupriya Patel and others, during a public meeting for the ongoing UP Assembly elections, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MoS for Commerce & Industry Anupriya Patel and others, wave at the supporters, during a public meeting for the ongoing UP Assembly elections, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders during a public meeting for the ongoing UP Assembly elections, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

