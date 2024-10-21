Prince Mukarram Jah’s son Alexander Azam Jah demands share in enormous wealth left behind by father

The House of Asaf Jahs is in trouble one more time. This time the mess is greater than all the previous ones.

The second son of Mukarram Jah who passed away in Turkey and was buried in Hyderabad last year has questioned the legality of the succession of Azmet Jah as the Ninth Nizam and demanded a share in the enormous properties left behind by the Eighth Nizam. The properties that include Falaknuma Palace, Chowmahalla Palace, Chiran Palace, Purani Haveli, etc. are together said to be worth more than a billion dollars. Beyond Hyderabad, the Eighth Nizam also owned properties in other parts of India.

Alexander Azam Jah is from the second wife of Mukarram Jah, Helen Ayesha Jah. He lives in Australia. Simmons who was later divorced by Mukarram Jah died in Australia in 1989.

Alexander Azam Jah did not attend the funeral of Mukarram Jah in Hyderabad when he was laid to rest at the Asaf Jahi cemetery located in the courtyard of Makkah Masjid, near Charminar.

The funeral was attended by Azmet Jah, his mother Esra Birgin, his sister from another mother Niloufer, Muffakham Jah (brother of the deceased), along with a large number of who-is-who in Hyderabad.

Mukarram Jah’s funeral procession [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Mukarram Jah whose complete name was Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan was accorded a State funeral.

Mukarram Jah died in Istanbul, Turkey on the 4th of January, 2023. His burial took place four days later in Hyderabad.

Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur

The case filed in the Court of Chief Justice, City Civil Court, Hyderabad claims that Esra Yegane along with her son Azmet Jah has taken control of the properties and there is a possibility that some or all of the properties could be sold by them.

Alexander Azam Jah has made Azmet Jah, Shehkyer Jah, Niloufer Elif Jah, Esra Yegane, and Indian Hotels Company Ltd. the defendants.

Azmet Jah, Shehkyer Jah and Alexander Azam Jah

The telephone calls to Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Esra Yegane stays when she is in Hyderabad remained unanswered. But according to reliable sources she and Azmet Jah have received the notice and discussing with some lawyers on how and what response should be given.

Siasat.com has a copy of the notice that has been served to the five respondents.

Mukarram Jah was a much married man who had migrated to Australia where he bought a massive tract of land and began rearing cattle. He was married to Esra Yegane there who was followed by Helen Ayesha Simmons, Manolya Onur (mother of Niloufer), Jameela Boularous and Ayesha Orchedi.

During the last few years he had visited Hyderabad and stayed at Chiran Palace inside K B R Park in Jubilee Hills. This writer met him and Azmet Jah there during one of their visits and their interviews were published in the Times of India.

Alexander Azam Jah says that through the court he is seeking a family partition of the real estate as well as the jewelry and the rare artifacts. He claims that he is entitled to two-sixths of “all the income/revenue” generated from the properties under the control of Azmet Jah and his mother.

In a grave charge, Alexander Azam Jah says that he has learned “from reliable sources” that the mother and son have “transferred” huge money accrued from various trusts and properties “to deprive the Plaintiff of his rightful inheritance.”

The ‘9th Nizam’ Azmet Jah at the Chowmahalla palace. (Image: By Arrangement)

He has also said that as per the Shariah law, the properties of the VIII Nizam should be divided between his four surviving children whereas he and Azmet Jah are entitled to 2/6th shares each.

But, unfortunately, he says, he has not been given any part of the share including the clothes of his father and the copies of the Quran which he has asked for.