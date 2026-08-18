Prish reveals why he disliked Munawar even before Traitors 2

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui’s shocking elimination from The Traitors India Season 2 has already sparked heated debates online. Now, a revelation by fellow contestant Prish has added an unexpected personal angle to the drama.

In a recent interaction, Prish admitted that he did not like Munawar even before the game began. Explaining the reason behind his opinion, he revealed that Munawar’s former girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi is his friend.

“When I first saw Munawar, I was like, ‘Aap toh mujhe nahi pasand ho personally.’ Dekho, mera personal bias bata hoon. Naz meri dost hai, uski ex,” Prish said.

The candid confession has grabbed attention because of Prish’s stand against Munawar inside The Traitors 2. During the game, Prish appeared determined to remove the comedian, irrespective of whether he was an innocent or a traitor.

Was Munawar’s elimination personal?

Munawar received the highest number of votes during the first Circle of Shaq and became the first contestant to be banished. He was later revealed to be an innocent, leaving several viewers questioning the other contestants’ strategy.

Following his elimination, an emotional Munawar accused the contestants of being an “insecure bunch of people” and claimed they were afraid of his presence in the game.

At first, his exit appeared to be the result of contestants viewing him as a powerful and manipulative player. However, Prish’s latest admission suggests that his opposition to Munawar may have also been influenced by an equation that existed outside the castle.

Nazila and Munawar’s relationship had made headlines during Bigg Boss 17 after she publicly accused him of cheating and announced that she wanted nothing more to do with him.

While personal opinions are bound to follow celebrities into a reality show, Prish’s confession has now left viewers asking one question: was Munawar eliminated because of his gameplay, or because some contestants had already made up their minds about him?