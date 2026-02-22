Prisons dept denies claims of ‘terror-linked mulakats’ at Hyderabad Central Prison

Department stresses established security checks for every visitor, dismisses claims of unlawful coordination.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 7:30 am IST|   Updated: 22nd February 2026 8:03 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons Department has dismissed as “factually incorrect and baseless” allegations aired on television news scrolls claiming that inmates of Central Prison, Hyderabad, had conducted mulakats (interviews) with terror-linked individuals to plan attacks in key areas of the city.

In a press note issued on Saturday, February 21, the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Hyderabad Range, clarified that the news scrolls broadcast during the morning hours were not supported by any verified information.

No such incident took place: Officials

According to the department, upon verification with prison authorities and concerned intelligence agencies, it was confirmed that no such incident had taken place.

Officials stated that there is no credible intelligence input indicating any unlawful activity linked to the claims made in the broadcasts.

The department emphasised that all mulakats (interviews) in central prisons are conducted strictly in accordance with established prison rules and security protocols.

Every visitor is subjected to thorough verification, documentation, and monitoring procedures. Authorities added that strong surveillance mechanisms are in place to ensure the safety and security of the institution and the public at large.

Officials warn against ‘dissemination of unverified information’

The press note further cautioned that the dissemination of unverified and sensational information could create unnecessary panic among the public and adversely affect the morale of prison staff, who are performing their duties with diligence and professionalism.

The Prisons department urged media organisations to verify sensitive information with the concerned department before publishing or telecasting such reports.

