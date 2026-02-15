Telangana Prison Department stall wins award at Hyderabad exhibition

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prison Department stall at the 85th All India Industrial Exhibition has been declared the Best Stall in the State Government Stalls category. The exhibition is being held at the Exhibition Grounds.

It bagged the award for the fifth time.

The award was presented to Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, by Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Prohibition and Excise, Tourism and Culture, in the presence of officials of the Exhibition Society.

The stall drew public attention due to its unique design inspired by a prison structure. Among the key attractions were detailed Charminar models crafted by inmates.

For the first time, natural honey produced and packed by prisoners was also showcased. Visitors showed interest in women-focused products as well as items created through waste-to-wealth initiatives.

Officials stated that the stall recorded total sales of Rs 67,31,342 during the exhibition.