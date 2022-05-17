‘Prithviraj’ team created over 50,000 costumes for the film!

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’, the makers revealed that they had to create over 50,000 costumes and also used 500 different types of turbans during the shoot.

“Rarely do films take this much effort and embark upon such monumental tasks. Every element of our film which is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has been dealt with utmost sincerity, authenticity and reverence. We have paid attention to the minutest details while making the film because we wanted this to be the most glorious retelling of Samrat Prithviraj’s life on the big screen,” Akshay said.

According to director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, a special costume designer was specially flown in from Rajasthan to stay in Mumbai and make costumes from scratch.

“Detailing was key to making a film like Prithviraj. For example, 500 different turbans were created for the film. All these were authentic replication of the kinds of turbans worn by kings, masses, and people of various professions at that time. We had an expert on turban styling on the set who would oversee the process of these turbans being worn by our actors. Over 50,000 costumes were handmade for the film by a costume designer who, along with his team, was specially flown in from Rajasthan to stay in Mumbai and make these costumes from scratch. I’m glad I had a producer like Aditya Chopra who believed in my vision for the film and backed me completely to tell a story like this in the grandest way possible,” Chandraprakash Dwivedi said.

‘Prithviraj’, which also features Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt, will release in theatres on June 3.