Private school in Delhi receives bomb threat email

New Delhi: A private school in Delhi’s Rohini received a bomb threat via email on Friday, a day after a low-intensity blast in the Prashant Vihar area in which a person was injured, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough search in the school premises, they said.

According to an official, a call was received from the Delhi Police about the bomb threat email at 10.57 am.

A team of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) immediately reached the spot. Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, along with DFS personnel checked and searched the entire premises of the school, the officer said.

Non suspicious object was found and the threat was declared a hoax, the officer added.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, he said.