Privilege panel sends notice to Telangana officials over Bandi Sanjay arrest

New Delhi: Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha on Friday sent a notice to officials of Telangana including the chief secretary of the state, Somesh Kumar, and the principal secretary (Home), Ravi Gupta.

The other officials are DGP of Telangana M. Mahendar Reddy, Commissioner of Karimnagar District V.Satyanarayana, ACP Srinivasa Rao, DSP Jagtiyal Prakash, and Inspector of Karimnagar Police Station Lakshmi Babu.

The sitting of the committee will be held at 3 p.m. on February 3.

Bandi Sanjay’s arrest

Bandi Sanjay was arrested by the Karimnagar Police during a protest on charges of violating COVID-19 protocols.

He was planning to hold an overnight Dharna on the intervening night of January 2 and 3 in his Constituency in Karimnagar following which the state police arrested him for violating COVID-19 norms. He was arrested that night and then the Karimnagar District Court sent him to 14-days of judicial custody.

On January 4, BJP national president JP Nadda went to Hyderabad and participated in a candlelight march in support of Sanjay in lashing out at the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and calling it as ‘murder of democracy’. On January 6, he was released from jail after being granted bail by the High Court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also said to have called up Sanjay lauding his fighting spirit against the KCR rule and a week or so ago, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also held a meeting in Hyderabad in support of Sanjay Kumar.

