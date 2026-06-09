Priyank Kharge’s RSS remarks trigger political storm in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Karnataka after Home Minister Priyank Kharge renewed his attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), drawing sharp reactions from BJP leaders and intensifying the war of words between the ruling Congress and the opposition.

Soon after assuming charge as Home Minister in Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s cabinet, Priyank Kharge posted a message on social media platform X that was widely interpreted as a warning to the BJP and the RSS. The post has reignited a long-running ideological battle between the Congress leader and the Sangh Parivar.

In his June 7 post, Kharge questioned why BJP leaders appeared worried despite him having held the Home portfolio for less than 48 hours. He alleged that attempts were being made to target him through the RSS and claimed he was receiving threats. He further remarked that the RSS should keep documents ready for registration, a statement that immediately sparked political reactions.

Defending the Home Minister’s stand, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil said there was nothing wrong in asking any organisation to comply with legal requirements. He argued that if registration is mandatory under law, no organisation should object to it, adding that nobody is above the law.

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The BJP, however, strongly objected to the remarks. BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary accused the Congress of unnecessarily targeting the RSS and said the organisation has a presence not only across India but also in several countries worldwide. He maintained that RSS leaders themselves had already clarified their position on the issue and did not require political leaders to speak on their behalf.

Poojary also recalled past attempts by Congress governments to act against the RSS, claiming that efforts made during the tenures of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had ultimately failed.

The BJP leader further urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to ensure that the Home Minister functions within constitutional limits and avoids creating unnecessary controversy. He asserted that the RSS is a nationalist organisation and should not be subjected to political attacks.

The latest exchange has added a new dimension to the ongoing political rivalry between the Congress government and the BJP, with both sides showing no signs of backing down. As the debate over the RSS registration issue gathers momentum, the controversy is expected to dominate Karnataka’s political discourse in the coming days.