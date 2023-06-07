Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets engaged? See her ring pic

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have become the talk of the town and fan favourites as the television industry’s cutest on-screen couple. They have dominated the Bigg Boss 16 house with their sizzling chemistry and adorable moments since their arrival. Fans demanded Ankit Gupta’s return as a wildcard contestant after his unexpected eviction from the show, calling it an unfair eviction based on housemates’ votes.

Priyanka and Ankit’s reunion recently created a buzz on social media when she shared a glimpse of their reunion, leaving fans excited. Prior to the reunion, Priyanka showed off a ring in a photo, sparking speculation about her and Ankit’s engagement. Despite the fact that it was a promotional post, netizens couldn’t help but speculate on their relationship status. She captioned, “It’s a Yes!”

Vikkas’ comment under Priyanka post only added more fuel to the fire. He wrote, “To phir baat badayen aage?? Band baja lekar? 😜 @6_ankitgupta ??”

Despite the fact that the couple has always maintained that they are good friends, their fans are eager for them to make their relationship official.

On the professional front, Ankit can currently be seen in the Colours channel’s romantic drama Junooniyatt. The show is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Fans eagerly await any updates regarding their relationship and future projects as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta continue to capture the hearts of viewers, hoping to see their favourite on-screen couple together once more