Priyanka Chahar Choudhary refuses to work with Rohit Shetty?

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is known for her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is currently one of the most loved female stars in television industry. She earned massive love and fan following across the country during her game in BB 16. She was last seen in a music video with Ankit Gupta and fans are now curious to know about her upcoming projects.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rejects Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

After Bigg Boss 16, fans were eagerly anticipating her participation in the another top reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was offered the same, but latest buzz suggests that she has backed out of the show. Her sudden exit has left many wondering about the reasons behind her decision.

The news of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary turning down Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 offer came as a shock to fans who were looking forward to seeing her brave challenges and daring stunts on the show. As per reports, the actress was all set to join the star-studded lineup of contestants, including popular names from the entertainment industry. However, she has now withdrawn from the show, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind her decision.

However, no official statement has been made by the actress or the show’s team regarding the same.

