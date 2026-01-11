Priyanka Chopra heads back to bay from her New Year trip with the family

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra celebrated the New Year with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her family in an isolated location but now, she is headed back to the bay and is all set to return to work mode.

PeeCee took to the Stories section of her Instagram and posted a video showing her Insta Fam what she is leaving behind. The ‘Barfi’ actress uploaded a clip capturing the serene beauty of the island she has been staying in for the last couple of days with her loved ones to kick in the New Year.

“Going from this to the craziness of the Golden Globes”, she was heard saying.

PeeCee further added that she has not met any human being besides her family in the last 10 days.

In her next few posts, Priyanka treated the netizens with some more sneak peeks of the beautiful place she decided to welcome the year 2026 in.

For those who do not know, PeeCee will be presenting an award at the forthcoming edition of the Golden Globe Awards.

Going by a report in Variety, the awards have announced its lineup of presenters for the ceremony scheduled to take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S..

The list further includes some prominent names such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Charli xcx, Snoop Dogg, and “Heated Rivalry” stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

Besides PeeCee, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoe Kravitz will also be presenting the award.

If the reports are to be believed, all of them will be joining the returning host, Nikki Glaser, throughout the show.