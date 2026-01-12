Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes stylish red carpet appearance at Golden Globes 2026

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, turned heads as they arrived on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 2026.

Chopra Jonas, presented an award at the star-studded ceremony, made a stylish entrance alongside Jonas, with the couple pausing to greet fans and photographers as they walked the carpet.

For the award gala, Chopra Jonas opted for a strapless navy-blue custom Dior haute couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, featuring a fitted bodice and a dramatic two-tiered skirt. She completed the look with diamond-studded Bvlgari jewellery, including a statement necklace, ring and earrings.

Jonas wore a double-breasted tuxedo with subtle pinstripes, opting for a polished and understated silhouette that stood out for its sharp tailoring.

It's date night for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the #GoldenGlobes: https://t.co/RULC60ufI0 pic.twitter.com/qmkIMqrTTy — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 11, 2026

At the ceremony, Chopra Jonas presented the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside global pop star Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa of South Korean girl band BLACKPINK.

The duo announced actor Noah Wyle as the winner for his performance in medicial drama series “The Pitt”.

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 are being held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honour outstanding achievements in film and television and have drawn leading names from the global entertainment industry.On the work front, Chopra Jonas has an impressive slate of projects ahead.

Chopra Jonas was most recently seen in the Hollywood action comedy “Heads of States”, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

She will next feature in the pirate action film “The Bluff”, in which she stars opposite “The Boys” actor Karl urban. The movie will be released on Prime Video in February

The actor will also be seen in “Judgement Day”, starring alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner and Michael Peaa, among others.

Besides, Chopra Jonas is set to make her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema with “Varanasi”, the next feature project from ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli. She is part of an ensemble cast which also includes Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.