Priyanka Chopra shares Diwali with people ‘who hadn’t discovered its beauty’

Mumbai: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra decided to share the auspicious festival of Diwali with those who had not discovered its beauty till now.

PeeCee used social media to treat the netizens with a couple of sneak peeks from her Diwali celebration 2025 in New York, where she looked absolutely stunning in a red ethnic attire.

Husband Nick Jonas accompanied his better half in the festivities in a cream embroidered sherwani. Little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also twinned with her dad, Nick, in a matching frock.

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also joined in the Diwali celebration with her daughter. We could also see PeeCee and Nick posing with some of their buddies, who were most likely celebrating Diwali for the first time.

From little Malti decorating the house with her mother, to PeeCee and Nick doing Lakshmi puja with their little one, to the kids getting temporary tattoos, the ‘Barfi’ actress’s New York Diwali seemed like all things fun.

Uploading snippets from the festivities on her official Instagram handle, Priyanka penned, “A little bit of this and so much of that. (Smiling Face with Hearts Emoji) This diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Maltis friends. (Pleading Face Emoji ) (sic).”

“Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness”, she added.

On Monday, Priyanka gave an insight into the Diwali celebration of her little bundle of joy, Malti.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, and posted a photo from the Diwali party hosted by her at her U.S home.

The photo featured little Malti dressed in a yellow top and skirt with her hair tied into pigtails as she stood with her back facing the camera, accompanied by some friends. A female, most likely Priyanka, stood near the children dressed in a white attire.

A beautiful tattoo was also seen on Malti’s arm in the snap captioned, “Malti’s Diwali party was lit…. (fire and earthen lamp emojis).”