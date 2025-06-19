Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti enjoys her first roller coaster ride

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra revealed that her daughter Malti Marie enjoyed her first roller coaster ride at Disney World in Orlando and the duo ended up enjoying the ride “four times.”

Priyanka took to her Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the thrilling day the mother-daughter duo had at the iconic theme park. She shared a handful of videos from their day out.

The first was a clip featuring Malti walking hand-in-hand with a friend before meeting Mickey Mouse. The clip was captioned with “Disney World”.

Malti and her friend met with Mickey Mouse and the video was captioned as “Meeting Mickey Mouse.”

The videos were posted by her friend Sudeep Dutt on his Instagram Story. The actress re-shared them later.

The last was a video of Priyanka sitting close to Malti on the roller coaster.

Reposting the clip on her Stories, Priyanka mentioned: “MM’s first roller coaster ride. We went four times. My girl!”

For the unversed, it was in 2018, when Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Rajasthan in both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy.

Work-wise, the 42-year-old actress is currently working on ‘SSMB 29’, a much-awaited film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She is all set to star in “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.