Priyanka Chopra’s ‘quick trip home’ turns into fun session

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra talked about how her “quick trip home” unexpectedly turned into a fun session with friends and pets.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of images. The first was a picture of her playing with her furry-companions. Another image showed the actress posing with her friends. A picture showed Priyanka posing in her wardrobe and a glimpse of what she ate.

“A quick trip home to pack us up for the summer, turned into such a unexpected delight. Wait are we a band @akarikalai @cavanaughjames?” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

On June 8, Priyanka shared a photo dump from the month of May, featuring moments with her husband Nick Jonas, her daughter Malti, who was adorably doing her nails and makeup, and a picture of the actress posing next to the Statue of Liberty.

For the caption, Priyanka simply wrote: “May.”

It was in 2018, when Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Rajasthan in both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. In January 2022, they joyfully welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy.

Work-wise, the 42-year-old actress is currently working on ‘SSMB 29’, a much-awaited film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She is all set to star in “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.