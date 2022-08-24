Priyanka Gandhi advises Congress leaders to end internal conflicts

Hyderabad: The AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi met Telangana Congress party leaders in Delhi Tuesday and advised them to work collectively during the next assembly election.

Priyanka Gandhi is taking keen interest in Southern Indian affairs, particularly in the affairs of Telangana and Karnataka. She is not happy with the state of affairs in Telangana and expressed her regret over some party leaders’ statements against the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Revanth Reddy. She advised the state leaders to revert to the party high command instead of going to the media.

Priyanka Gandhi also advised the party leaders to conduct a unified election campaign for Munugode Assembly bypoll election. She announced that she will tour Telangana shortly.

Priyanka Gandhi shared the pictures of the meeting which lasted more than two hours on Twitter with a comment that the meeting with Telangana leaders was good. “I am happy that the senior state leaders reiterated to work collectively against the state and Central government”.

The leaders who attend the meeting were state Pradesh President Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu, Jeevan Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkar, formal Deputy Chief Minister Damodhar Raj Narasimha and the election campaign committee president Madhu Yashki Gaud.

The invitation was also sent to the MP Komet Reddy Venkat Reddy but he did not attend the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by General Secretary Organizational affairs KC Venugopal and Telangana incharge Manikkam Tagore.

Every leader was given 10 to 15 minutes to express his views. Priyanka Gandhi advised the leaders to end internal differences to strengthen the party. She suggested giving responsibility to Nalgonda leaders for Munugode Assembly bypoll.