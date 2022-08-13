Priyanka Gandhi likely to become South India incharge

Hyderabad: The fire brand leader of the congress party Priyanka Gandhi is likely to be appointed as the incharge of Telangana state. According to the party sources, the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) has primarily agreed to appoint Priyanka as the next incharge of the state. She will also be made the incharge of neighbouring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala states .

The party will make a formal announcement on the issue after the meeting of CWC (Congress Working Committee).

According to party sources, Priyanka will act as the full time incharge of the party for Telangana and Karnataka states . The decision of the party high command to appoint Priyanka Gandhi as the state incharge is being seen an important development ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Munugodu assembly constituency.