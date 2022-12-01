Priyanka-Nick’s expensive assets: Properties to swanky cars

Mumbai: Loved by millions across the globe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been one of the most talked about couples in the film industry. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 after dating each other for quite some time. They got married in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in both traditional Hindu and Christian weddings.

Priyanka and Nick are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today. On their special day, let’s have a glance at some of the most expensive things the couple owns. Both of them are successful in their respective careers and are among the richest couples in the industry. From their massive LA home to super expensive cars, their uber-luxurious assets will make you go gaga! Have a look here.

Home In Los Angeles Which Is Worth Rs 144cr

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bought a beautiful mansion in the Encino neighbourhood, one of the most expensive areas in Los Angeles. The super lavish and palatial villa is estimated of worth 20 million USD (Rs 144 crore). Priyanka often shares pictures of her abode on her Instagram.

Properties In Mumbai, Goa, and New York.

PeeCee Bombay abode is located in the city’s Andheri West. It is the perfect place for her to catch up with friends and family in India. According to reports, the global icon also owns a holiday home in Goa.

Apart from LA, Priyanka Chopra also owns a lavish flat in Four Seasons Private Residences of New York where a two-bedroom apartment costs Rs 30 crores, while a three-bedroom penthouse costs a whopping Rs. 200 crores, reportedly.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Car Collection

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Mercedes S-Class

1968 Ford Mustang

Chevrolet Camaro

Porsche Cayenne

Fisker Karma

BMW 5 Series

Audi Q7

Honda Civic Hatchback

1960 Ford Thunderbird

Priyanka Chopra’s Investments

Homeware brand ‘Sona Home’ in New York

Sona Restaurant in New York

Clothing Label – Perfect Moment

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Combined Net Worth

After speaking about all this, how can we not mention about the combined net worth of the wealthy couple? According to reports, Nick and Priyanka’s estimated combined net worth is around Rs 570cr. Pretty huge, isn’t it?