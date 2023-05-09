Priyanka promises 2 cr jobs, 75 pc reservation in ‘Hyderabad Youth Declaration’

Hyderabad: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, has called upon the people of Telangana to make a conscious and vigilant decision in the upcoming elections to fulfill the dreams of Telangana’s martyrs and put the state on the path of development. She addressed a gathering of unemployed youth at Sarwar Nagar Stadium in Hyderabad, where she criticized the ruling BRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling the promises made to the people.

Priyanka Gandhi issued a Hyderabad Youth Declaration under which Congress promised to fulfill all the promises made to the youth in the five years after coming to power. She assured that if the Congress fails to fulfill the promises, then it will not seek power again. She said that the Congress government will fight for the sacrifices of the martyrs and fulfilling their dreams.

Declaration Points from Hyderabad Youth Declaration:

Government job for a kin of a Telangana martyr and monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000 for their family

Withdrawal of all cases against Telangana movement activists and issuance of identity cards to them

Appointment of two lakh people on mixed properties of SC, ST, BC, and minorities within one year of power

Monthly allowance of Rs. 4,000 for unemployed youth

Establishment of Telangana Public Service Commission with complete transparency

Introduction of a central level online registration system for unemployed youth

Establishment of employment centers and skill training centers in every zone of the state

Local candidates to get 75% reservations in private institutions, and a youth commission to be formed to address the issues of youth

Interest-free loan of Rs. 10 lakh to be provided to the youth

Special legislation to be enacted in Gulf countries for the rehabilitation of jobless people and action against fraudulent agents

Government guidance to be provided for employment in foreign countries

Release of Rs. 4,000 crore for fee reimbursement dues of SC, ST, BC, and minority students

Establishment of universities in Adilabad, Khammam, and Medak, and IIIT institutes at four places in Telangana

Establishment of a Sports University, and universities for employees of Home Guard, RTC, and other institutions in Virgil and Hyderabad.

She emphasized the need for awareness and vigilance while deciding the new government. The locals call her ‘Nayi Inderamma,’ a name that has made her realize her responsibility towards the people. She promised to work towards fulfilling their expectations, with Amma Raj being their wish. Priyanka Gandhi warned against any attempts to mislead people by using religious or caste-based tactics to garner votes. Finally, she urged the people to understand their responsibility and vote wisely to bring a change in Telangana’s governance.

In her 35-minute-long speech, Priyanka Gandhi repeatedly remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs of Telangana and vowed to fulfill their dreams. She said that Telangana is not just the name of a land, but the people give this land the status of mother. Hundreds of young people sacrificed their lives for their mother. In the name of employment, the Telangana movement was launched so that every section of society gets its rights and Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of social justice is implemented. She said that every section of society participated in the separate Telangana struggle and the state was formed as a result of sacrifices. She also acknowledged that her family has also made sacrifices for the country and understands the feelings of the sacrificial family.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the Congress party’s aim in creating a separate Telangana was to create a strong state. However, the TRS government led by KCR has made Telangana backward. She criticized the TRS government for not fulfilling the promise of loan waiver to farmers, and for not providing employment to every household, despite having 40 lakh unemployed youth in the state. She also criticized the government for not fulfilling the allowance of Rs. 3,016 for unemployed youth announced in 2018, and for not making appointments in 12 universities in Telangana in the last nine years.

She accused KCR and his family of thinking Telangana is their fiefdom and called them the new Jagirdars of Telangana. Priyanka Gandhi also highlighted the fact that appointments have not been made in 12 universities in Telangana in nine years, and that Osmania University and other universities are facing a shortage of staff and funds. She also expressed concern over the establishment of private universities, which are allegedly looting the public. Priyanka Gandhi also accused the TRS government of neglecting the education sector by reducing the number of government schools and the budget of the education department.

Priyanka Gandhi promised to fulfill all the promises made to the youth in the Youth Declaration, which includes appointments on two lakh jobs in a year, release of job calendar every year, release of fee reimbursement arrears of Rs 4,000 crore to students, establishment of employment exchange in every zone, 75 percent reservation for local candidates for appointments in private institutions, and provision of electric scooters to 18-year-old girl students.

AICC in-charge Manik Rao Thakur, State Congress President Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and other senior leaders addressed the gathering. Senior leaders Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmiah, Renuka Chowdhury, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mohammed Azharuddin, Jeevan Reddy, Poonam Prabhakar, Chinna Reddy, Vasantha Kumar, and leaders of frontal organizations were also present at the occasion.