Priyanka slams Modi over ‘mujra’ remark: No PM in country’s history used such words

New Delhi: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “mujra” barb, the Congress on Saturday said he is using words that no other prime minister in the country’s history used for opposition leaders and urged him to maintain the dignity of his post.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said indications are there that Prime Minister Modi is rattled. It is evident from the manner in which he is speaking as was seen in Bihar, Kharge added.

“He is saying let them do ‘mujra’…this is not how a PM (should talk). He should be talking in a statesman-like manner. He is inciting people and talking of Hindu-Muslim,” Kharge said at a press conference in Shimla.

Tagging his remarks at the presser, Kharge, in a post in Hindi on X, said, “‘M’ reminds Modi ji of…’M’ reminds him of ‘mutton’, ‘M’ reminds him of ‘machli’, ‘M’ reminds him of ‘Mughal’, ‘M’ reminds him of ‘Mangalsutra’, ‘M’ reminds him of ‘mujra’. But ‘M’ does not remind him of ‘maryada (dignity)’, which should be there for the post of prime minister.”

Hitting out at Modi over his remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post in Hindi on X, said, “The dignity of the prime minister’s language and the seats of the BJP are both continuously falling.”

The opposition party’s attack came after Modi vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservation by the INDIA bloc, which he accused of “enslavement” and performing “mujra” for its Muslim vote bank.

“Bihar is the land that has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob the SCs, STs and OBC of their rights and divert those to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank,” the prime minister said, addressing a poll rally in Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Have you heard the prime minister’s speech in Bihar? He has used words that no other prime minister in the history of the country used for opposition leaders.”

She said the entire country respects the post of prime minister and it is his responsibility to maintain the dignity of the post.

The prime minister has become nervous and has forgotten he is a representative of the country and of people, and such words should not have been spoken by him, Priyanka Gandhi said in Gorakhpur.

Reacting to Modi’s remarks, Congress’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, in a video statement, said, “Using such words is not befitting of the person sitting on the post of the prime minister.”

आज प्रधानमंत्री के मुँह से ‘मुजरा’ शब्द सुना। मोदी जी, ये क्या हाल बना रखा है?

कुछ लेते क्यों नहीं?

अमित शाह व जेपी नड्डा जी को चाहिए इनका तुरंत इलाज़ करवाएँ।

शायद धूप में प्रचार करने से दिमाग़ पर कुछ ज़्यादा ही असर हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/kfwfb09w7s — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 25, 2024

In a post on X along with the video statement, Khera said, “Today, heard the word ‘mujra’ from the Prime Minister’s mouth. Modiji, what is this? Why don’t you take something?”

“… Perhaps campaigning in the sun has affected the mind too much,” he said.

In his remarks, Modi also said the people of Bihar have been hurt by “insulting” remarks against migrants hailing from the state made by Congress leaders in Punjab and Telangana and DMK and TMC leaders in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. “These RJD people who keep doing ‘mujra’ with their lantern (RJD’s poll symbol) do not have the courage to speak a word in protest,” he said.