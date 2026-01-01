Pro-Israel tweet on Zohran Mamdani’s X account sparks confusion

After Zohran Mamdani took his oath as the Mayor of New York City on January 1, 2026, his X (formerly Twitter) account was retitled to his name from the previous Mayor, Eric Adams.

However, as the previous Mayor’s posts are still up on the account, now under Mamdani’s name, X users have noticed some jarring specimens. One X user, Yashar Ali, pointed out one particular tweet which stated, “Israel has a right to defend itself, eliminate Hamas, and bring every single hostage home.”

This post was put up on September 26, 2025, when Eric Adams was in office, but now shows up under Mamdani’s name. The post further reads, “Today, at the @UN, I met with Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu. At a time when much of the world has turned its back on Israel, I remain steadfast in my support for the Jewish state.”

While Eric Adams was known to have a pro-Israel stance, his successor has openly criticised the Jewish state, terming Israel’s military actions in Palestine as ‘genocide’ and even speaking up for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The mix-up quickly gained attention and now has a community note clarifying that Adam’s tweets must not be “mistaken for representing future Mayors who utilise the same account, including Zohran Mamdani.”

Today, at the @UN, I met with Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu. At a time when much of the world has turned its back on Israel, I remain steadfast in my support for the Jewish state.



Israel has a right to defend itself, eliminate Hamas, and bring every single hostage home. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) September 26, 2025

Netizens have started targeting the poor management of the Mayor’s account saying things like “Lmfao. They need to archive/wipe this account clean when they handover to a new mayor else, people are going to come for Zohran’s head.” and “Wow, he was -3 months into his term and already openly showing his true colours.”

Mamdani trying to fight off the infection after inheriting the nyc mayor twitter account https://t.co/1wBGLmKSa1 pic.twitter.com/smDTkQGitw — GragerX #ThankYouToriyama (@GragerX_) January 1, 2026

Mamdani takes oath on Quran

On Thursday, Zohran Mamdani became the first Muslim, first South Asian and first African-born person to be sworn in as the Mayor of New York City.

He took his oath on the Quran at the old City Hall station, one of the city’s original subway stops known for its stunning arched ceilings.

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda and is of Indian origin. He is the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, an academic and author. At age seven, he moved to New York with his family. He became an American citizen in 2018.

He worked on political campaigns for Democratic candidates in the city before he sought public office himself, winning a state Assembly seat in 2020 to represent a section of Queens.

In June 2025, he won the Democratic nomination for the New York mayoral election held in November 2025.