Pro-Khalistan activists reenact Indira Gandhi assassination in Vancouver; Canada condemns

Following a display of posters and effigies reenacting the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister by pro-Khalistani Sikh activists in Vancouver, Canadian minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlan condemned the incident.

The incident occurred during a protest organised by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, a military operation that took place on June 6 in 1984. The operation aimed to curb the Khalistan movement and remove Khalistani leaders from the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Punjab under the tenure of Indira Gandhi.

The SFJ is a separatist outfit advocating for establishment of Khalistan. It featured a disparaging effigy portraying the assassination of India’s first female PM, who was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. The event sparked outrage, with Canadian MP Chandra Arya flagging the incident as an attempt to instil fear.

While taking to X (formerly Twitter) strongly condemned the incident and wrote: “This week, there were reports of imagery depicting the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Vancouver. The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada.”

Cette semaine, de l’imagerie a été diffusée à Vancouver dépeignant l'assassinat de la première ministre indienne Indira Gandhi. La promotion de la violence n'est jamais acceptable au Canada. — Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) June 7, 2024