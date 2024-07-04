Pro-Palestine activists climb roof of Australia’s Parliament House

Canberra: A group of four Pro-Palestine protesters ascended to the roof of Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday morning where they hung banners on the facade of the building accusing the government of complicity in war crimes.

After descending from the rooftop, the protesters were detained by Australian Federal Police and Australian Capital Territory Police officers at approximately 11.45 a.m. local time on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

#BREAKING: Pro-Palestine demonstrators have scaled the roof of Parliament House in Canberra and unfurled multiple banners.



Police are on scene following the major security breach. #9News



DETAILS: https://t.co/gef96YCYHB pic.twitter.com/JvT0SkfEk3 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 4, 2024

In a statement, police confirmed three men and one woman were arrested and are expected to be charged with trespass offenses.

“There isn’t a place for engaging in protest which endangers others, there is no place for engaging in protest which defaces public institutions or public buildings,” Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles said at a press conference inside Parliament House while the protesters remained on the roof.

The protest took place on the final sitting day of the federal parliament before it goes on winter break until mid-August.