Pro Palestine remarks: Prince Harry & Meghan’s Archewell stops funding to women’s group

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chairty Archwell foundation has halted donations to a Muslim women’s organisation in the US state of Wisconsin following pro-Palestinian remarks made by its founder.

Since October 2023, the foundation has awarded two grants totalling approximately 55,700 USD to the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition (MMWC).

However, contributions were halted on Thursday, April 10, after NewsNation brought to light a blog post by MMWC founder Janan Najeeb, a prominent pro-Palestinian advocate.

In the post, Najeeb referred to Israel as an “apartheid state” and accused it of committing “genocide in Gaza”.

She also called for a permanent ceasefire and the end of arms support to Israel, writing,”From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever.”

A source told NewsNation that Archewell had been unaware of the post prior to being contacted. The foundation subsequently sent a formal letter to Najeeb.

In the letter, Archewell executives James Holt and Shauna Nep said, “Najeeb, we’ve recently been notified of a blog post you wrote that goes against the values of the foundation. As a foundation, we celebrate different perspectives and backgrounds, but we have zero tolerance for hateful words, actions or propaganda.”

They added, “The Welcome Project was created to help Afghan women build community, and we are proud of the impact made in Milwaukee. However, effective immediately, MMWC will be removed from our network and will no longer receive grants from the foundation.”