Pro Palestine remarks: Prince Harry & Meghan’s Archewell stops funding to women’s group

In the post, Najeeb referred to Israel as an "apartheid state" and accused it of committing "genocide in Gaza".

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2025 7:36 pm IST
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing formal navy outfits, smiling and standing together outside a building.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend public event in coordinated navy outfits. Photo: Getty Images

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chairty Archwell foundation has halted donations to a Muslim women’s organisation in the US state of Wisconsin following pro-Palestinian remarks made by its founder.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Since October 2023, the foundation has awarded two grants totalling approximately 55,700 USD to the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition (MMWC).

However, contributions were halted on Thursday, April 10, after NewsNation brought to light a blog post by MMWC founder Janan Najeeb, a prominent pro-Palestinian advocate.

MS Creative School

In the post, Najeeb referred to Israel as an “apartheid state” and accused it of committing “genocide in Gaza”.

Also Read
Military dogs from Netherlands used to attack, torture Palestinians: Report

She also called for a permanent ceasefire and the end of arms support to Israel, writing,”From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever.”

A source told NewsNation that Archewell had been unaware of the post prior to being contacted. The foundation subsequently sent a formal letter to Najeeb.

In the letter, Archewell executives James Holt and Shauna Nep said, “Najeeb, we’ve recently been notified of a blog post you wrote that goes against the values of the foundation. As a foundation, we celebrate different perspectives and backgrounds, but we have zero tolerance for hateful words, actions or propaganda.”

They added, “The Welcome Project was created to help Afghan women build community, and we are proud of the impact made in Milwaukee. However, effective immediately, MMWC will be removed from our network and will no longer receive grants from the foundation.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2025 7:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button