Hyderabad: Tollywood has witnessed yet another surprise hit with Little Hearts, a small-budget romantic entertainer that became an instant blockbuster. Made on a small budget of just Rs. 2.5 crore, the film starring Mouli and Shivani Nagaram turned out to be one of the most profitable ventures in recent times, raking in nearly Rs. 50 crore at the box office.

Grand Success Event in Hyderabad

To celebrate the film’s roaring success, the makers hosted a grand success meet in Hyderabad titled Celebration of Glory. The event was graced by prominent guests including Allu Aravind, Vijay Deverakonda, and Bandla Ganesh. With the film already running as a box office winner, the presence of these stalwarts turned the evening into a lively and much-talked-about affair.

Bandla Ganesh Drops Truth Bombs

As expected, controversial producer Bandla Ganesh stole the limelight with his fiery and unfiltered speech. Known for his bang-on statements and fearless nature, Ganesh once again “bombed” on stage with comments that made the audience laugh, clap, and squirm at the same time.

He heaped praise on Little Hearts, saying that big directors should feel ashamed that a small film made on just Rs. 2.5 crore brought audiences back to theatres. He strongly stated that Telugu cinema does not need Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 crore spectacles but meaningful, content-driven films like Little Hearts.

Turning his attention to the film’s lead, Ganesh advised Mouli not to get carried away by celebrity support. He bluntly said that Mahesh Babu’s tweets and Vijay Deverakonda’s gifts, like presenting Rowdy wear, are “formalities” that won’t matter once a new film releases. He urged the young actor to stay grounded and focus on building a career like legendary actor Chandramohan, who remained rooted throughout his journey.

Ganesh also made indirect but bold remarks about Allu Aravind, suggesting that he often takes credit without much involvement, which left Bunny Vasu visibly uncomfortable. His comments, though controversial, once again showcased why his speeches are a separate form of entertainment for movie lovers.