Prof Anwar Moazzam, a stalwart of Islamic studies, passes away; leaves behind numerous mourners

Hyderabad: Prof Anwar Moazzam, former Head Department of Islamic Studies at Osmania University, passed away at his residence Saturday afternoon.

He was 94.

He leaves behind his wife, Urdu literature’s most famous living writer Padma Shri Jeelani Bano and his scientist son Ashhar Farhan.

Prof Anwar Moazzam taught and did extensive research in the field of Islam and Muslim societies at Aligarh Muslim University and then at Osmania University. A prodigious writer, after he retired from active teaching, Moazzam’s latest work was titled Nightingale of an Uncreated Garden: Ghalib’s Intellectual Concerns, 2019.

He will be laid to rest at the burial ground within the premises of Masjid e Baqi, Road number 12, Banjara hills, after Isha prayers at 8.30 pm.

