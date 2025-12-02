Progeny concept in SIR enumeration form may create two strange scenarios

The concept of progeny in the enumeration form of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is likely to create two strange scenarios.

In one, a mother will be considered a citizen without the need for documents, whereas her children may be asked to prove their and their mother’s citizenship. In another, children will be considered citizens and the mother may be asked to submit documents to prove her citizenship.

Details of electors

In the enumeration form, electors can either give details of themselves or their relatives from the previous SIR. Such electors will not be required to submit any documents except enumeration forms.

Giving either detail will help in linking or mapping. However, the confusion is over who will be considered a relative for the sake of the form.

The form mentions, “Details of the relative, whose name is given in the previous column, in the last SIR”. However, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during the press conference held recently, said that details of father, uncle, or anybody from the generation can be filled.

On the other hand, the BLO apps shared by many on YouTube state that only son, daughter, paternal grandmother, paternal grandfather, and transgender can be added as progeny.

In one hypothetical scenario, if a maternal grandmother or maternal grandfather is on the list, a person’s mother will only need to fill out the enumeration form giving details of her parents, and she will be presumed a citizen and will not be required to submit any document.

However, in this case, the person who is the child of an already presumed citizen will be required to submit documents, at a later stage, for themselves as well as their parents if they were born after December 2, 2004.

Here in this case, although the mother is already a presumed citizen, her children will be required to prove their mother’s citizenship through documents if they were born after December 2, 2004.

The practical solution for it could be including maternal grandmother and maternal grandfather in the relative list for the sake of the enumeration form of SIR.

In another scenario, if an elector’s father or paternal grandfather or paternal grandmother is on the old SIR list, they will be presumed a citizen and need not submit any documents except the enumeration form.

However, in this case, although the elector, who might be born after December 2, 2004, is a presumed citizen, their mother still needs to prove her citizenship if her name or her parent’s name is not on the list.

Last SIR in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

The last SIR in the state was held in 2002 and the data has been made available on the official website of Telangana CEO (click here).

Those whose name or a relative’s name (progeny concept) is not listed will be asked to submit documents at a later stage of SIR. The individual needs to submit one of the following 11 documents:

Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU.

Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.

Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Passport

Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities

Permanent Residence certificate issued by a competent State authority

Forest Right Certificate

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority

National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities.

Any land/house allotment certificate by Government

For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued via letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply.

Extract of the Electoral Roll of Bihar SIR with reference to 01.07.2025.

However, the demanded documents for SIR will be based on the date of birth for all voters in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. Those who were born before July 1, 1987, need to submit any of the listed documents for themselves.

On the other hand, those who were born on or after July 1, 1987, and on or before December 2, 2004, need to provide a document for self and a document of father or mother.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004, need to submit a document of themselves and both parents.