Prominent journalist Syed Khawaja Nazimuddin Saleem passed away in Chicago on Monday, August 22 after a short illness.

The deceased was 72 years old. He had been in Chicago for the past 32 years and was the owner of Gulshan Dewan Restaurant and Catering.

For details, contact his nephew Syed Muqit. Salaat Al-Janazah held at MCC after Zuhar Salaat on Tuesday. He was laid to rest at Rosehill cemetery.