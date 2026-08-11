Promised job, Warangal woman trapped in Muscat; KTR intervenes

Confined to a house, she claims she was asked to do immoral activities.

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Woman in a light blue hijab at an indoor event with people in the background.
Mahamuda

Hyderabad: When Mahamuda landed in Muscat with hopes of a better future for her family back in Warangal, she did not, in her wildest dreams, expect a hellhole was waiting for her.

Mahamuda was allegedly cheated by an agent who promised her a lucrative job waiting in the Gulf country. But soon after landing, her passport and mobile was seized, cutting all forms of communication with her family.

Confined to a house, she claims she was asked to do immoral activities. “I was confined to a room for nearly a week. Somehow, I managed to come out and contact my family members,” she said.

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A sub-agent demanded Rs 1.13 lakh for her freedom.

Mahamuda somehow managed to contact her family and narrated her ordeal. Her family, mainly her sister, then approached local media channels seeking help, finally reaching Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, who learned about Mahamuda, assured all help, and personally bore the expenses to get her back home safely.

Chairman of BRS NRI Cell in Muscat, Ahmed, in coordination with Dubai ITCEA Chairman Pechar Kiran Kumar, contacted the Indian Embassy in Muscat. With the help of Muscat police, they traced Mahamuda and rescued her.

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After 25 days, she touched Telangana soil and hugged his family with tears of joy and relief.

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