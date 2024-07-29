Properties owned by SRK’s children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, has long been an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, and now his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, are making waves of their own. Both siblings are diligently working to establish their presence in Bollywood and beyond. They are following dad SRK’s footsteps not just in entertainment industry but also in the realm of real estate.

Aryan is currently making headlines for his latest massive purchase in Delhi, so let’s have a look at all the properties owned by the Khan sibling duo.

Suhana Khan And Aryan Khan’s Properties

Aryan Khan made a massive real estate purchase in New Delhi. He bought two floors in the prestigious Panchsheel Park locality in South Delhi for Rs. 37 crores. This acquisition is particularly sentimental, as the building holds personal significance — it’s where his mother, Gauri Khan, lived before marrying Shah Rukh Khan. The Khan family already owns the basement and ground floor of the same building.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, has also made impressive real estate investments. A few months ago, she acquired a plush beach-facing property in Alibaug for over Rs. 10 crore. According to reports, this property includes three structures built on a land parcel of nearly 1.8 acres.

Additionally, in June 2023, Suhana purchased farmland spanning 1.5 acres in Alibaug for Rs. 12.91 crore, officially becoming an “agriculturist.” The farmland is located in Thal village, just a short drive from the center of Alibaug town.

The Khan family’s connection to Alibaug is well-established, with Shah Rukh Khan owning a lavish sea-facing property there, often used for family getaways and hosting parties.

What’s on their work front?

On the professional front, Aryan Khan is gearing up for his directorial debut with “Stardom,” while Suhana Khan is set to star alongside her father in the upcoming movie “King.” The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming by the end of 2024, with a planned release in 2025.

As Aryan and Suhana Khan continue to carve their own paths, their ventures in both the entertainment industry and real estate showcase their determination to build on their family’s legacy while making a name for themselves.