Prophet remark row: Times Now anchor Navika Kumar booked

Another anchor of Times Now, Navika Kumar has been booked for intentionally trying to outrage religious emotions, following a complaint filed by Muslim clerics at the Nanalpet police station in Maharashtra’s Parbani.

Nupur Sharma, the now-suspended BJP leader who made the disparaging remarks, is also mentioned.

However, Navika has come under fire for holding similar “debates,” particularly when Nupur’s words provoked diplomatic retaliation from Muslim countries, nationwide protests, a wave of FIRs, arrests, deaths, and home damage, Times Now had stated.

The Editors Guild of India has raised concerns about TV stations such as Times Now “legitimising poisonous viewpoints,” Newsluandry reported.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended for her controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad which triggered a huge outrage among the Muslim community in India and abroad.

This isn’t the first time Times Now has tried to separate itself from comments made by Navika on her broadcasts. Navika spoke with star Kangana Ranaut at the Times Now 2021 event in Delhi in November of last year. The presenter listened patiently as Kangana said that India’s independence in 1947 was a “bheekh” and that “real independence” was only achieved in 2014 when the BJP was in power.

During a meeting with major health experts on the COVID-19 epidemic the same year, the Times Now editor appeared to go on a rant against journalists for asking questions and turning “our guns against the folks sitting on this dais.”