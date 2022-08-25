Prophet remarks: All 127 arrested youths released by police

Hyderabad: After a massive crackdown on protestors in the old city, the police released all the 127 youths who were picked up from their homes late Wednesday.

Last night, sleuths of the Commissioner’s task force barged into the homes of several youths in Shahalibanda and other adjoining areas after stone pelting incidents were reported in the Shahalibanda area of the old city.

The police broke open the doors of those protestors who were allegedly involved in violent protests and stone pelting incidents. The sudden police action created a panic in the area and commotion prevailed. The picked-up youths including minor children were shifted to various police stations.

The police only registered cases under CrPc section 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) and later all the detained persons were let off on personal bonds.

“In order to control the situation the police picked up several youths in the night and they have been released on personal sureties, no case under IPC sections has been booked” said a police official of south zone.

Sequence of events

Raja Singh’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad were posted in a Youtube video on the night of August 22. It has been taken down since. Raja Singh posted it in retaliation to the Telangana government allowing comedia Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad on August 20. He had threatened to disrupt the show, but was prevented from doing so by the police.

Raja Singh then took to Youtube, and posted his own video made derogatory statements on Prophet Muhammad, which he called a “comedy”. Protests erupted the same day around midnight and continued on August 23 following which the BJP MLA was arrested. The situation got worse in the night when scores of protestors remained on the roads. The city remained tense on Wednesday as well.