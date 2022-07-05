Proposal sent to rename wards in Ayodhya after Kalyan Singh, Ashok Singhal

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya Municipal corporation has sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government to rename wards here after heroes of the Ram Mandir movement, namely Kalyan Singh and Ashok Singhal, after delimitation.

The proposal also called for renaming a ward after Mahant Abhiram Das, also one of the architects of the temple movement, Rathhaveli ward as Shaheed Veer Abdul Hameed ward, Begumganj Gadhaiya ward as Ambedkar ward, Fatehganj ward as Jai Prakash Narain ward and Haiderganj ward as Nanakpura ward.

Ayodhya has a total of 60 wards.