Proposal to set up TIMS in LB Nagar approved, to be finished in 18 months: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the proposal to set up Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in LB Nagar constituency has been approved.

Speaking on the occasion of laying a foundation stone for the strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Bandlaguda, he said that the proposed TIMS would be inaugurated within 18 months once the issue of shifting of the Kothapet Fruit Market was resolved.

He also inaugurated the Bairamalguda Left Hand Side Flyover and LB Nagar Right-hand side underpass.

The minister also said that similar developmental works were being taken up in other constituencies too. Several flyovers and underpasses were built with Rs 672 crores and the stormwater network drain network in the constituency was being revamped with Rs 103.25 crores.

On the occasion, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd Chairman and LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy and others were also present.