Hyderabad: Mr. Mohammed Ashraf Khan s/o late Mohammed Abdul Hameed Khan Prop. FD Khan and Sons passed away on April 20. He was 84 years survived by wife, son Mohammed Azam Khan nad two daughters.

Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Masjid Baqi Banjara Hills. He was laid to rest at the adjacent grave yard.

For further details contact: 9848047569