Prostitution racket busted at Thane spa, 5 women rescued

A woman was also arrested following the raid at the spa located on Kalyan-Shil Road in Dombivli on Monday evening, a police release said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2026 10:47 am IST
Handcuffs hanging on prison bars symbolising law enforcement and criminal justice.
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Thane: Police have busted a flesh trade racket operating under the guise of a health spa in Maharashtra’s Thane district and rescued five women, officials said on Wednesday, May 27.

A woman was also arrested following the raid at the spa located on Kalyan-Shil Road in Dombivli on Monday evening, a police release said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer to the facility. Later, a police team raided the premises and took a woman “broker” into custody. Five women were rescued and shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Ulhasnagar, the police said.

Subhan Bakery

A case was registered on Tuesday against the arrested woman and the spa manager on charges of human trafficking under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, they added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2026 10:47 am IST

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