Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki

Hyderabad: A prostitution racket organised from a house at Tolichowki was busted by the Hyderabad police on Friday, July 18. Three women victims were rescued and one organiser held.

On a tip off, the police raided a house at Mini Brindavan colony Tolichowki and found three women who are from Uganda were allegedly forced into prostitution by a local Qazam Khan and his three associates Mustafa, Ismail and Jahangir.

The police said the organisers were collecting money from customers and arranging the foreign national women.

The police seized condoms, mobile phones and cash from the house.

A case has been booked in this matter.

A month ago, a similar raid was conducted at Paramount colony in Tolichowki and a sex racket uncovered.