Parts of Hyderabad to face power cuts on Saturday

Hyderabad: Some parts of Hyderabad will face temporary power cuts on Saturday, July 19, as maintenance work, pruning of trees and removal of tree branches, and feeder repairs are being conducted by the electricity department.

In Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills zones, power will be cut between 10 am and 1 pm under the 11 KV Vedam, Vaishnavi Residency, Krishna Nagar C-Block, and Jubilee Hills PEI underground feeders. Another cut is being planned between 2 pm to 5 pm in regions under the 11 KV Patrika Nagar and Kummari Basti feeders, reported ABN.

Greenlands, other regions to face power cuts in Hyderabad

In the Greenlands region, supply will be cut between 10 am and 1 pm in localities under the Erragadda, Shankar Lal Nagar, and Premnagar feeders.

KPHB Colony residents in Hyderabad will also experience power cuts between 10 am and 1 pm due to tree clearance work. The areas are Vasanthanagar, Bhagatsinghnagar Phase-2, Sri Sai Nagar, Sardar Patel Nagar, and Hydernagar Main Road.

Repair and line adjustment in Uppal will result in power cuts between 2 pm and 5 pm in Dwarka Nagar, Anjaneya Nagar, Keshav Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, and Lakshmi Nagar on the Anjaneya Nagar feeder. Brindavan Colony feeder will affect Raghavendra Colony, Sai Maruti Nagar, NTR Statue to Siddhartha School Main Road, and surrounding localities.

Kapra, Moula Ali to be affected

At Kapra, Old Moulali, Sadullanagar, Chandabagh, Happy Homes, Andalnagar, SP Nagar, Patelnagar, and Green Hills Colony will experience outages between 11 am and 1 pm.

Ampower will also be switched off in Gajularamaram between 10 am and 1 pm in Ushamullapudi Society, Endamuri Layout, Mahadevpuram, and between 3 pm and 4 pm in Shirdi Hills, Kailash Hills, and surrounding colonies.

Short outages are planned in Rayadurgam in Ambika Supermarket, Prashanthi Hills, Journalists’ Colony, Fire Station, Khajaguda village, and surrounding localities between 9.30 am and 5 pm.