Video: Hyderabad traffic hit after lorry overturns near Panjagutta Metro Station

Hyderabad: A lorry turned over under the Panjagutta Metro Station on Friday, July 18, causing disruption to vehicular movement on the busy road from Maithrivanam to Panjagutta.

Traffic came to a grinding halt during rush hours, particularly slowing down traffic movement from Ameerpet, SR Nagar, and the surrounding vicinity. Commuters were delayed as the turned-over vehicle obstructed much of the road.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police (HYDTP) released an advisory on social media, alerting the public of the obstruction under the Panjagutta Metro Station and asking them to use alternative routes in order to avoid inconvenience. The police, along with the city traffic wing, are attempting to clear the vehicle to allow normal movement.

“Necessary arrangements are being made to clear the obstruction at the earliest,” the advisory read.

Traffic diversions have been established, and motorists have been requested to assist the police and take alternative routes to help decongest the area.