Drugs, steroids seized at gym in Telangana, sealed; owner booked

Hyderabad: During a large-scale crackdown on the use of illegal drugs and steroids, Adilabad police sealed Lion Fitness Gym at Vinayak Chowk on Thursday, April 17, after seizing banned drugs from the gym.

A case has been registered against the owner and manager of the gym, Sheikh Adil, on charges of supplying steroids and drugs to members of the gym.

According to reliable sources, police conducted a raid and confiscated a 20 ml AMP injecting bottle of the drug, three other injecting bottles, and 36 steroid pills from the gym.

“Sheikh Adil not only possessed the drugs but was also dispensing them to clients,” said Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy.

The case has been filed at the 1 Town Police Station under Section 334/25 and 125 of the BNS, and Section 27 (B)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for possession and sale of illegal surgical and steroidal drugs that may harm public health.

After the seizure, the RDO was recommended to close down the gym. After approval, the Revenue Department officials, and municipality, the police collectively sealed the gym. The municipal trade license of the gym was also revoked.

DSP Jeevan Reddy, who was operating on the instructions of District SP Akhil Mahajan (IPS), cautioned that stringent legal action will be initiated against businessmen and traders who are found running illegal activities. “One should be careful and should never take any tablets or injections from gym trainers or unauthorized centers,” he instructed.

Police also served a strong warning to the community to conduct business strictly within the law and see to it that there are no irregularities in their premises.