Telangana ACB nabs govt officials over bribe in death compensation cases

Hyderabad: Two officers from the Labour Department were caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, July 18, for taking bribes in exchange for processing the compensation amount for the complainant’s deceased family.

In the first instance, Assistant Labour Officer, Paka Sukanya from Bellampalli Labour office in Mancherial district was arrested by the ACB officials for demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 for doing official work.

The complainant was reportedly due a compensation of Rs 1,30,000 after the death of her husband. However, the accused officer reportedly denied sanctioning the amount to the complainant and demanded a bribe for forwarding the file to higher authorities.

The complainant then approached the ACB, who caught the accused officer while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in her office. The officials also arrested her private assistant, Mokinepalli Rajeshwari and took them into custody.

In the other case, Katam Ram Mohan, serving as the Assistant Labour Officer, Mancherial and holding full additional charge of Sirpur Kagaznagar, was caught by the Telangana ACB for demanding a bribe for doing official work.

The accused officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant to forward an application to his higher-ups sanctioning an accidental death claim and funeral charges for the complainant’s deceased brother, who was a registered labourer.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any government official demands a bribe. Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB). The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.