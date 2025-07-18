Telangana ACB raids sub-registrar offices, seizes Rs 97880 in cash

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, July 17, conducted surprise checks at several Sub-Registrar offices (SRO) and seized a total of Rs 97,880 of unaccounted cash.

Raid at Bibi Nagar

During the check at the Bibi Nagar SRO, ACB officials seized an unaccounted sum of Rs 61,430 and also found 12 unauthorised private agents/document writers within the office premises.

Along with this, officials noted that 93 registered documents, which were supposed to be dispatched, were still in the custody of the SRO staff. Officials also noted that the CCTV cameras were not in a functional condition, and several government registers were also not maintained.

Raid at Jedcherla

After the surprise check at Jedcherla SRO, an unaccounted sum of Rs 30,900 was seized, and 11 unauthorised private agents/document writers were found in the premises of the office. 20 registered documents supposed to be dispatched were found in the custody of SRO staff, and several records were not being maintained.

Raid at Sadashivapet

ACB officials seized an unaccounted sum of Rs 5,550 after a surprise check at Sadashivapet SRO and found nine unauthorised private agents /document writers within the premises of the office.

Along with this, 39 registered documents that were supposed to be dispatched were found in the custody of SRO staff. Officials noted that the CCTV cameras were not in functional condition; apart from this, several government registers were not maintained.

Officials also found a discrepancy in the personal cash of the staff and the personal cash register. Several other irregularities were also observed.

A detailed report will be sent to the government recommending strict action against the involved personnel.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any government official demands a bribe. Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB). The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.